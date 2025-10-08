Source: Chiociolla / Getty Top 10 Cheapest Candies for Trick or Treat Looking to fill those Halloween treat bags without breaking the bank? Here’s a list of the top 10 cheapest candy you can buy in bulk for Trick or Treating. These options are affordable, fun, and sure to satisfy all the neighborhood kids! Top 10 Cheapest Candy for Trick or Treating was originally published on b1057.com

1. Dum Dums Lollipops Dum Dums are a budget-friendly option that comes in a variety of flavors, making them a popular choice for trick-or-treaters. You can grab large packs for a low price, making them a great value.

2. Smarties These classic, tangy, and sugary rolls are lightweight and inexpensive. Sold in large quantities, Smarties are perfect for keeping your candy costs down while still handing out something fun.

3. Tootsie Rolls Tootsie Rolls are a chocolate-flavored favorite, and because they come in different sizes, you can find bulk packs at an affordable price. They're a Halloween staple and a great way to stretch your candy budget.

4. Jolly Ranchers Hard and fruity, Jolly Ranchers are a delicious and cost-effective candy. Available in bulk bags, these are a solid choice for those looking to spend less but still offer variety.

5. Candy Corn Candy Corn is the quintessential Halloween treat. Typically sold in large bags for low prices, it's an iconic candy that won't cost a lot.

6. Double Bubble Gum Looking for something chewy and affordable? Double Bubble Gum is individually wrapped and available in bulk, making it a cheap yet enjoyable treat for trick-or-treaters.

7. Now and Later These chewy, fruity candies are cheap, long-lasting, and come in large packs, making them a great option for those on a budget.

8. Pixy Stix Pixy Stix are paper straws filled with flavored sugar, and kids love them. They're lightweight, inexpensive, and easy to find in bulk bags.

9. Off-Brand Gummy Bears Gummy bears are always a hit, and off-brand or store-brand versions tend to be cheaper while still providing that same gummy goodness.