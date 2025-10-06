Source: Alex J. Berliner / AB Images

Marlon Wayans Blasts ‘Demon Slayer’ After It Beats ‘Him’

Marlon Wayans’ film “Him” faced tough competition from the anime juggernaut “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” at the box office, landing at number two with a global opening of $13.86 million. Despite a $27 million production budget, the film’s underperformance sparked frustration from Wayans during a press run.

“Can I say it? F*** anime! We came at number two! Him first! F*** anime! I was up against it, Him came out that same week against whatever it was… Demon Slayer! I want to wax your beard off your face!” he joked, clearly venting about losing the top spot.

His co-star Tyriq Withers quickly cut in with a reality check, saying, “You can’t disrespect anime.”

For Him, the road ahead looks shaky. Critics gave it a 28% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences handed it a CinemaScore of “C-,” signaling weak word of mouth. Forecasts had suggested a stronger opening north of $18 million domestically, but lukewarm reception and tough competition curbed momentum.

“Demon Slayer” made history with a staggering $70 million worldwide opening in just three days, showcasing the mainstream appeal of anime in the entertainment industry. The success of “Demon Slayer” highlights the growing popularity of anime beyond niche fandom.

