Listen Live
Entertainment

Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson: A Close Friendship

Richie opens up about how “crooks” tried to take advantage of him and Michael Jackson

Published on October 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 4
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Richie opens up about how “crooks” tried to take advantage of him and Michael Jackson

Lionel Richie opens up about his close friendship with Michael Jackson, revealing how sorry he felt for the late King of Pop for missing out on a normal life. Richie claims that many people tried to take advantage of Jackson, but he was in no position to offer advice.

He explained: “No. When you’re in the war and you’re both ducking bullets it’s hard to give advice to the other soldier. The same crooks that were trying to take advantage of him were coming to take advantage of me.”

The musician also shares the best advice he ever received from Sammy Davis Jr., which he credits with saving him from years of misery.

He said that Sammy told him: “Your answer to everything they offer you is no.”

When Richie asked why, Davis Jr said, “Because I said yes. And I don’t want you to make the same mistakes I made.”

Source: https://www.music-news.com/news/UK/184670/Lionel-Richie-The-same-crooks-that-were-trying-to-take-advantage-of-Michael-Jackson-were-coming-to-take-advantage-of-me

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Entertainment

Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close