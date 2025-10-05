Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Richie opens up about how “crooks” tried to take advantage of him and Michael Jackson

Lionel Richie opens up about his close friendship with Michael Jackson, revealing how sorry he felt for the late King of Pop for missing out on a normal life. Richie claims that many people tried to take advantage of Jackson, but he was in no position to offer advice.

He explained: “No. When you’re in the war and you’re both ducking bullets it’s hard to give advice to the other soldier. The same crooks that were trying to take advantage of him were coming to take advantage of me.”

The musician also shares the best advice he ever received from Sammy Davis Jr., which he credits with saving him from years of misery.

He said that Sammy told him: “Your answer to everything they offer you is no.”

When Richie asked why, Davis Jr said, “Because I said yes. And I don’t want you to make the same mistakes I made.”

