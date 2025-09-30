Listen Live
Entertainment

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak Perform Together

Watch Mariah Carey, Anderson .Paak Perform ‘Play This Song’ on ‘Fallon’

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty

Watch Mariah Carey, Anderson .Paak Perform ‘Play This Song’ on ‘Fallon’

Mariah Carey recently performed her track “Play This Song” on The Tonight Show with Anderson .Paak and the Roots. The song is from her 16th album, Here for It All, which features collaborations with Paak and the Clark Sisters. During the interview with Jimmy Fallon, Carey discussed her family and reflected on an unreleased album she made in the ’90s. She also responded to a viral BBC interview where she was asked about going to space, saying, “I think I’ve done enough.” Carey expressed regret for not releasing the unreleased album, which she described as a rebellious departure from her usual style. Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/mariah-carey-anderson-paak-play-this-song-fallon-1235438003/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Naomi Osaka, Netflix Key Art and Stills
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With REVOLT to Elevate Women Athletes

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno
Entertainment

WTLC Legends Reunite: Sharing Their Favorite Memories with DJ Geno

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close