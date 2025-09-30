Source: Getty

Watch Mariah Carey, Anderson .Paak Perform ‘Play This Song’ on ‘Fallon’

Mariah Carey recently performed her track “Play This Song” on The Tonight Show with Anderson .Paak and the Roots. The song is from her 16th album, Here for It All, which features collaborations with Paak and the Clark Sisters. During the interview with Jimmy Fallon, Carey discussed her family and reflected on an unreleased album she made in the ’90s. She also responded to a viral BBC interview where she was asked about going to space, saying, “I think I’ve done enough.” Carey expressed regret for not releasing the unreleased album, which she described as a rebellious departure from her usual style. Source: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/mariah-carey-anderson-paak-play-this-song-fallon-1235438003/