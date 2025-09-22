Listen Live
Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Published on September 22, 2025

Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty

Cardi B isn’t holding back after podcast host Crissle West launched a scathing attack on the rapper’s recent pregnancy announcement.

During a fiery episode of The Read, Crissle and co-host Kid Fury harshly criticized Cardi’s timing, expecting a child with NFL star Stefon Diggs ahead of her new album release and upcoming *Little Miss Drama* tour. The commentary quickly turned personal, with Crissle calling Cardi a “dumb b*tch” and accusing her of prioritizing cosmetic surgery over her child’s well-being.

Cardi responded with fury, defending her motherhood and clapping back at the harsh critiques. “You could f*cking never!” she wrote on social media, blasting Crissle for making “disgusting, malicious” comments about a woman’s right to choose when and how to grow her family. “I’ll beat b*tches up talking on my kids,” Cardi warned, making it clear that critiques of her parenting cross a line.

Crissle’s rant didn’t stop at questioning Cardi’s judgment. She accused her of “poor p*ssy management” and compared her choices to Nick Cannon’s chaotic family planning. She even mocked the rapper’s post-birth body goals, sarcastically wishing her luck surviving a “mommy makeover” before tour rehearsals begin.

Fans quickly rallied behind Cardi, condemning the tone and misogyny of Crissle’s commentary. Critics called out the hypocrisy of attacking a woman for building both a family and a career, something male artists rarely face scrutiny for.

While Crissle framed her opinions as concern, Cardi made it clear that no one has the right to dictate her motherhood journey. With her tour still on track and a baby on the way, Cardi seems unfazed, reminding the world that she can, and will, do it all on her own terms.

