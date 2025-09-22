Listen Live
Welcoming the First Day of Fall with Joyful Traditions

Discover creative ways to welcome autumn.

Published on September 22, 2025

The first day of fall is more than a date on the calendar—it’s an invitation to slow down, savor the season, and welcome autumn with joy. As the air turns crisp and leaves begin to paint the landscape, it’s the perfect time to embrace traditions that honor the harvest and create lasting memories. Here are five ways to celebrate the season with intention.

fall aesthetic thanksgiving orange warm light outside space with pumpkin and foliage close up nature cozy
Source: Artem Kniaz / Getty

1. Embrace the Outdoors

Nature is at its most magical in autumn. A trip to a pumpkin patch or apple orchard offers classic fall fun with hayrides, fresh cider, and photo-worthy scenery. For something simple, take a walk under the changing leaves. Collect pinecones, acorns, or colorful leaves to later use in your home décor. And if you want pure seasonal joy, don’t miss the thrill of a corn maze.

Colorful fall pumpkin on wood table with pumpkin sign
Source: Angela Henson Dome / Getty

2. Feast on Seasonal Flavors

Food defines the season. Cook with fresh pumpkins, apples, and hearty root vegetables. Bake pumpkin pie, apple strudel, or spiced cookies to fill your home with warmth. Seasonal drinks—from hot apple cider to pumpkin spice lattes—bring an instant fall comfort.

Autumnal Hygge
Source: Jelena990 / Getty

3. Decorate and Connect with Home

Transform your space with autumn’s colors. Create DIY leaf wreaths, festive banners, or light candles for cozy evenings. Families can try kid-friendly crafts like leaf rubbings. For a spiritual element, honor the equinox with a small altar of harvest fruits and symbolic treasures.

October season patio cottage villa external space cozy bench pillows and synthetic sun flowers orange colors and glass door entrance to house
Source: Artem Kniaz / Getty

4. Host a Seasonal Gathering

Fall is a season of togetherness. Plan a harvest potluck where everyone shares a favorite dish. Host a bonfire with s’mores, cider, and blankets under the stars. Or carve pumpkins as a festive way to laugh and bond with loved ones.

bonfire with fire on dry wood on ground
Source: WINEXA / Getty

5. Reflect and Express Gratitude

The equinox is a moment for reflection. Begin a gratitude journal or fill a gratitude jar with blessings. Some even practice release rituals—letting go of what no longer serves them to step into the new season with peace.

Loving Mother and Daughter Sharing a Joyful Moment Outdoors
Source: FatCamera / Getty

The first day of fall is a reminder to welcome autumn with open hearts. Whether you’re savoring seasonal foods, decorating your home, or journaling by candlelight, each tradition offers a chance to honor change and find joy in the moment.

