Sherri Shepherd Brought to Tears Reflecting on Oprah Interview

Published on September 22, 2025

2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Sherri Shepherd was brought to tears, and for all the right reasons. The actress and talk show host recently opened up about her powerful exchange with media icon Oprah, and the emotional moment is still resonating with her today.

In an interview with FOX 5 DC, Shepherd broke down as she reflected on what Oprah said about their sit-down. For Shepherd, it wasn’t about asking routine, surface-level questions. Instead, she wanted Oprah to feel seen, celebrated, and even share a laugh. The response? Oprah herself expressed how much she appreciated the thoughtful approach—leaving Shepherd overwhelmed with gratitude.

This wasn’t just an interview; it was an exchange of respect between two women who understand the weight of their platforms. Shepherd’s tears weren’t about sadness but about purpose—being reminded of why she loves her work. “I didn’t want to just ask basic questions,” she explained. “I wanted Oprah to feel celebrated.” That mission was accomplished.

The clip of the moment quickly went viral, touching fans who admired Shepherd’s authenticity and vulnerability. In a world where interviews often feel rehearsed, Shepherd reminded us of the power of human connection.

Sherri Shepherd brought to tears not because of pressure, but because she was affirmed in her purpose. Oprah gave her flowers in real time, and for Shepherd, that memory will remain unforgettable. It’s a moment that highlights the beauty of lifting others up while staying rooted in authenticity.

For Shepherd, it’s a reminder that true success is measured not just in ratings but in moments that move the soul.

