New lane closures coming to downtown Indy

WEST INDIANAPOLIS — Daytime lane restrictions are set to begin Wednesday, September 17, as resurfacing work on West Street moves into its final phase in downtown Indianapolis.

Drivers should prepare for delays, especially during peak travel times.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), lane closures will take place from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at intersections between 11th Street and Morris Street.

The closures will allow crews to safely install traffic signal loops and crosswalk pavement markings.

Most closures will be lifted as each intersection is completed, but some may remain in place longer to ensure driver safety.

After the intersection work is finished, crews will shift to installing mainline pavement markings, which will require additional daytime lane closures along West Street.

