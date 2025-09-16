Listen Live
Entertainment

‘Dreamgirls’ Returning to Broadway in Fall 2026

‘Dreamgirls’ Returning to Broadway for 1st Revival 45 Years After Debut

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Dreamgirls The Musical
Source: Jeff Cleveland / Theatre Under The Stars

‘Dreamgirls’ Returning to Broadway for 1st Revival 45 Years After Debut

Dreamgirls, the Tony-winning musical, is set to return to Broadway in Fall 2026 for its first-ever revival, four decades after its original debut. The show, which premiered in 1981, follows the journey of three young Black women in the music industry in the 1960s. The new production will be directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, with a global talent search underway to find the show’s iconic girl group. Casting details and additional production information will be announced in the coming months. Source: https://michiganchronicle.com/dreamgirls-returning-to-broadway-for-1st-revival-45-years-after-debut/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 10, 2025
Entertainment

The Fix: Meagan Good Gushes over Her Marriage

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

A white car is driving down the road
Local

Speeding concerns on Meridian Street reach new high following crash

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close