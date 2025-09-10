Listen Live
Fall Drink Recipes You’ll Want to Try

Published on September 10, 2025

Fall is here, and that means cozy mugs, spicy flavors, and drinks that set the tone for the season. Whether you love your sips warm and rich or light and refreshing, these Fall 2025 drink recipes mix comfort with creativity.

Brown Sugar Apple Cider Latte

Take classic cider and give it a coffee twist. Heat apple cider with brown sugar and cinnamon, then stir in espresso or strong coffee. Add steamed milk, top with whipped cream, and finish with a cinnamon stick. Cozy and energizing.

Butter Pecan Chai Tea

Chai is a fall staple, but butter pecan makes it indulgent. Brew chai tea, add butter pecan syrup, and pour in frothed milk. Sprinkle nutmeg on top for dessert in a cup.

Maple Bourbon Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate never goes out of style. Stir maple syrup into cocoa for a rich twist. For an adult version, add a shot of bourbon. For kids or non-drinkers, skip the bourbon and top with toasted marshmallows.

Spiced Pear Sparkler

Need something lighter? Mash fresh pear with honey and cinnamon, then strain. Pour over sparkling water and garnish with a rosemary sprig. Refreshing, festive, and alcohol-free.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin spice remains a star in 2025—just with a new spin. Blend pumpkin purée with cream, vanilla, and maple syrup to make pumpkin cream. Pour it over cold brew for iced fall flavor

Gingerbread Golden Milk

This caffeine-free favorite is both cozy and good for you. Warm almond milk with turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger. Sweeten with honey and add gingerbread syrup or molasses. Comforting, spiced, and perfect for winding down.

Whether you’re tailgating at home, brunching with friends, or curling up with a good book, these recipes make sure your cup feels as seasonal as your sweater.

