Lake City Bank Invests $12 Million in Indiana Headquarters Expansion

WISH-TV

WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — Lake City Bank on Monday announced a $12 million investment in its Innovation and Technology Center as part of its Downtown Warsaw Headquarters Campus expansion.

Lake City Bank, a $7.0 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, serves central and northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices, including Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.

The 35,600-square-foot facility, originally built in 1968 and acquired by the bank in 2024, will have its interior and exterior modernized. Construction is set to begin this month, with completion expected by the summer.

The renovated space will have capacity for approximately 110 employees, expanding from the current 40 team members at its downtown Warsaw campus.

The bank say it’s invested $23 million in downtown Warsaw and $31 million in Kosciusko County since 2010.

Warsaw, a city of 16,100 residents, is located about halfway between South Bend and Fort Wayne in northern Indiana.

“Warsaw has been our home since the bank was founded in 1872 and this project continues our 153-year history of continuous investment in our hometown. Today, 283 Lake City Bank team members work in Downtown Warsaw, representing the largest employer downtown. The Innovation and Technology Center will provide our team with space to continue our growth as a progressive, technology-driven community bank.” “The Innovation and Technology Center will be home to our Technology Services, Information Security, Application Management and Project Management teams. Collaboration among those teams is vital to our continued success in delivering robust technology-driven products and services for our customers. This renovation provides a space specifically designed to foster collaboration and positions us for future growth.” David M. Findlay, chairman and chief executive officer, Lake City Bank

“Lake City Bank relishes opportunities to repurpose older buildings and bring them back to life with major capital investments, as we have done with all six our existing buildings on our Downtown Warsaw Campus and now with the Innovation and Technology Center. We’re eager to get to work on the project and look forward to celebrating its completion with the community next summer as we begin a new chapter in Warsaw with this renovation.” Kristin L. Pruitt, president, Lake City Bank

