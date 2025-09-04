Source: Regan Elam / Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Montell Jordan Reveals Return Of Prostate Cancer

Montell Jordan is sharing a recent health diagnosis. During an appearance on the Today show, the singer revealed that his prostate cancer has returned after nine months of follow-up screenings. Jordan was first diagnosed with Stage One prostate cancer in 2024. He underwent surgery to remove his prostate and initially recovered well, but his latest diagnosis came back as Stage Two. Jordan is set to undergo proton radiation therapy five days a week for seven weeks and will take hormone blockers to suppress testosterone, which can fuel the growth of prostate cancer. Despite the setback, the artist says he’s optimistic about the future thanks to early detection.

Source: nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/rb-star-montell-jordan-says-prostate-cancer-returned-rcna228766