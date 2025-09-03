Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

It looks like love is in full bloom on Capitol Hill! Senator Cory Booker is officially engaged to Alexis Lewis, marking a beautiful new chapter in his personal life. The New Jersey Senator confirmed the exciting news with a heartfelt Instagram post, where he called Alexis a blessing in his life and expressed deep gratitude for her presence.

This engagement comes after Booker’s public split from actress Rosario Dawson back in 2022. Since then, the Senator has kept his personal life more private. But behind the scenes, love was quietly building. Cory and Alexis have been together since late 2023 or early 2024, already sharing a home in Washington. Now, they’re ready to take the next step forward together.

What stands out about this announcement is its sincerity. Booker’s words weren’t flashy or political they were tender and deeply personal. It’s a reminder that even public figures who carry the weight of national leadership are still searching for what many of us want: partnership, peace, and joy.

Fans and supporters are celebrating this next chapter for Booker, who continues to balance the demands of public service with the grounding power of love at home. One thing is certain: the story of Cory Booker engaged to Alexis Lewis is not just a headline, it’s a heartfelt reminder that love finds us when the time is right.

Source: https://blackamericaweb.com/2025/09/02/congrats-senator-cory-booker-announces-engagement/

