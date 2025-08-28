Listen Live
Relationships

Nick Cannon Reflects on Supporting Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon on Being 'Very Comfortable in Supporting Mariah Carey

Published on August 28, 2025

16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Nick Cannon on Being ‘Very Comfortable in Supporting Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon recently shared on his podcast that he had no problem supporting Mariah Carey during their marriage, noting that they both respected and admired each other’s career trajectories. Cannon expressed his admiration for Carey’s work and passion, saying he was comfortable supporting her and turning off his own ambitions when she shined. He acknowledged the uniqueness of marrying someone like Carey and emphasized his confidence in being able to support her in various ways. The couple, who married in 2008 and divorced in 2016, share two children together. Source: https://www.wbls.com/news/nick-cannon-says-he-loved-supporting-mariah-carey-during-their-marriage

