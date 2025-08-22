K-List: 5 Easy National Peach Day Recipes

5 Easy National Peach Day Recipes

National Peach Day is the perfect reason to indulge in one of summer’s sweetest fruits. Peaches bring warmth, flavor, and freshness to every plate. These five easy National Peach Day recipes will inspire your next sip, snack, or spread.

Peach Iced Tea Sparkler

A light and bubbly refresher.

2 ripe peaches, sliced

4 cups brewed black tea, chilled

1 cup sparkling water

2 tbsp honey or agave (optional)

Ice and mint for garnish

Puree one peach and strain the juice. Stir into tea with honey. Add ice, pour sparkling water, and garnish with mint and peach slices.

No-Bake Peach Cheesecake Cups

A creamy dessert in minutes.

1 cup crushed graham crackers

1/4 cup melted butter

1 block cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 cup whipped cream

2 peaches, diced

Mix crumbs with butter and press into cups. Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla. Fold in whipped cream. Layer filling over crust, top with peaches, and chill.

Grilled Peach and Burrata Crostini

An appetizer that feels elegant yet simple.

1 baguette, sliced

2 peaches, sliced

Burrata cheese

Olive oil, honey, balsamic glaze

Toast baguette slices. Grill peach slices lightly. Spread burrata, layer peaches, and drizzle with honey and glaze.

Peach Yogurt Popsicles

A sweet frozen snack.

2 peaches, peeled and chopped

1 cup vanilla yogurt

1 tbsp honey (optional)

Popsicle molds

Blend peaches with yogurt and honey. Pour into molds. Freeze until firm.

Peach Salsa

A bright topping or dip.

2 ripe peaches, diced

1/4 red onion, chopped

1 jalapeño, minced

2 tbsp cilantro, chopped

Juice of one lime

Salt to taste

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Chill before serving with chips or grilled meats.

Celebrate National Peach Day with these recipes and enjoy peaches in their most delicious forms.