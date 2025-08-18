Listen Live
Music

Erykah Badu Album Release: Everything You Need

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist Drop Release Date for Joint Album ‘Abi & Alan’

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Erykah Badu Birthday Bash
Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor-relam@radio-one.com

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist Drop Release Date for Joint Album ‘Abi & Alan’

Erykah Badu has announced the release date of her new collaborative album with The Alchemist, titled Abi & Alan, set for August 29. The album will be previewed live on the Abi & Alan Luv Is Tour, featuring Badu performing with The Cannabinoids. The first single, “Next to You,” was released last month, marking Badu’s first album in 15 years. Following the tour, Badu will embark on Mama’s Gun 25th-anniversary dates in the fall. Source: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/articles/erykah-badu-alchemist-drop-release-145149429.html

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close