Erykah Badu and The Alchemist Drop Release Date for Joint Album ‘Abi & Alan’

Erykah Badu has announced the release date of her new collaborative album with The Alchemist, titled Abi & Alan, set for August 29. The album will be previewed live on the Abi & Alan Luv Is Tour, featuring Badu performing with The Cannabinoids. The first single, “Next to You,” was released last month, marking Badu’s first album in 15 years. Following the tour, Badu will embark on Mama’s Gun 25th-anniversary dates in the fall. Source: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/articles/erykah-badu-alchemist-drop-release-145149429.html