NWS: Heat, Then a Little Bit of Relief

STATEWIDE — The heat is not done with you across the state.

Andrew White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says your hottest day after the weekend will be Monday, with temperatures in the lower 90s.

“Then as we get into Tuesday, things will maybe cool down a little bit in the northern parts of the state as a cold front starts to work its way through,” White says. “Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s through the north and still in the low 90s across the south.”

White says you will see some relief from the heat later in the week before temperatures increase again on Friday. What about rain?

“Monday, we’re not really expecting anything except for maybe towards the end of the day across the northwest portions of the state,” White says. “Rain chances become a little bit more widespread on Tuesday, with lingering showers expected into Wednesday.”

White adds that rain chances will drop off for the second half of the week, with temperatures warming back up a little, especially in southern Indiana, where 90-degree temperatures are expected to return on Friday.

