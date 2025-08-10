Listen Live
Local

NWS: Heat, Then a Little Bit of Relief

Published on August 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Heatwave In Italy
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

STATEWIDE — The heat is not done with you across the state.

Andrew White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says your hottest day after the weekend will be Monday, with temperatures in the lower 90s.

“Then as we get into Tuesday, things will maybe cool down a little bit in the northern parts of the state as a cold front starts to work its way through,” White says. “Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s through the north and still in the low 90s across the south.”

Related Stories

White says you will see some relief from the heat later in the week before temperatures increase again on Friday. What about rain?

“Monday, we’re not really expecting anything except for maybe towards the end of the day across the northwest portions of the state,” White says. “Rain chances become a little bit more widespread on Tuesday, with lingering showers expected into Wednesday.”

White adds that rain chances will drop off for the second half of the week, with temperatures warming back up a little, especially in southern Indiana, where 90-degree temperatures are expected to return on Friday.

NWS: Heat, Then a Little Bit of Relief  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close