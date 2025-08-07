Karen Vaughn Joins Ivy Tech at Job & Resource Fair

Source: Karen Vaughn Exclusive Interview With Ivy Tech / other

Karen Vaughn and Ivy Tech Connects Students & Employers at Andre Carson Job Fair

106.7 WTLC’s Karen Vaughn was live at Ivy Tech Community College for Congressman Andre Carson’s Job & Resource Fair, and she sat down with two key figures helping bridge the gap between education and employment.

Katrina Jones, Executive Director of Career Link Student Programs, and Matt Impink, Executive Director of Workforce Alignment, are leading the charge in preparing students and job seekers for real-world opportunities.

“We’re focused on career success,”

Katrina shared.

“From employer-sponsored tuition assistance to one-on-one career coaching, our team helps students navigate their path and connect directly with the employers they’re hoping to work for.”

On the other side of the pipeline, Matt is engaging directly with companies to identify current workforce needs and build custom training programs to match.

“We’re helping employers find talent, and helping students gain skills,”

he explained.

“It’s all about alignment.”

With over 80 employers present at the fair, Ivy Tech is not just facilitating job connections — they’re helping shape careers.

Companies are looking for candidates ready to learn, grow, and adapt to industries like advanced manufacturing, logistics, and tech.

Katrina noted that today’s students want more than just a paycheck — they’re seeking flexibility, balance, and forward-thinking employers that respect their schedules and offer growth.

And while virtual work is still top of mind — especially post-COVID — both leaders emphasized the value of in-person collaboration for learning critical soft skills and building long-term success.

“There’s something special about learning side-by-side with your colleagues,”

said Matt.

“That human connection can’t always be taught in training modules.”

Karen wrapped the conversation with a reminder:



“You still have time to come out — we’re here at Ivy Tech until 2 PM. Bring your resume and take the first step toward your next opportunity.”

RELATED: Karen Vaughn Joins Andre Carson at Ivy Tech Job Fair