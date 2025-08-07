Karen Vaughn Joins Andre Carson at Ivy Tech Job Fair

106.7 WTLC was on the scene with Karen Vaughn at Ivy Tech Community College for Congressman Andre Carson’s Annual Job and Resource Fair, and the energy was undeniable.

“I’m feeling good, Karen. We’re happy to be here,”

said Congressman Carson as he welcomed job seekers, employers, and community organizations.

“This is about more than just employment — it’s about purpose, opportunity, and helping people take the next step in their journey.”

With over 40 employers and community partners in the building — including Citizens Energy Group, FedEx, Ivy Tech, the Omni Severin Hotel, the Army National Guard, and more — this event was built to connect Indy residents with tangible opportunities.

But Congressman Carson didn’t stop at bringing job providers to the table.

His team also created a one-sheet strategy guide to help attendees navigate the fair with intention — encouraging job seekers to prioritize their top 5–10 employers, prepare a solid elevator pitch, and remember that they’re not just being interviewed — they’re interviewing employers too.

“Preparation matters,”

Carson emphasized.

“Have something in mind. Be open to pivoting. I’ve done it all — janitor, construction, car wash, asbestos removal. I even interned at WTLC once!”

His passion for uplifting others came through as he recalled how he used money from his first job moving stoves to buy school clothes and book studio time at Hit City.

“I’m a man of many talents, but I’m always here for the people,”

he said.

The fair also prioritized inclusivity. From reentry-friendly employers to youth-focused organizations like Fathers & Families and Noble, Congressman Carson made sure there were pathways for everyone — regardless of their background.

WTLC’s own Karen Vaughn wrapped up the moment with gratitude:



“There’s nothing like coming home after a long day on the job knowing you can take care of your family. That speaks volumes.”

