Vice President J.D. Vance to visit Indianapolis on Thursday

The Vice President's staff confirmed Vance will be headlining an RNC fundraiser

Published on August 6, 2025

US-POLITICS-ECONOMY-VANCE
Source: MADDIE MCGARVEY / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President J.D. Vance will be making a trip to Indianapolis later this week, his team confirmed on Tuesday.

“Vice President Vance will visit Indianapolis on Thursday, where he will be headlining an RNC fundraiser. He will also meet with Governor Braun and other state officials to discuss a variety of issues,” William Martin, Communications Director to the Vice President, said in a statement.

Entertainment

