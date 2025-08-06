Vice President J.D. Vance to visit Indianapolis on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President J.D. Vance will be making a trip to Indianapolis later this week, his team confirmed on Tuesday.
“Vice President Vance will visit Indianapolis on Thursday, where he will be headlining an RNC fundraiser. He will also meet with Governor Braun and other state officials to discuss a variety of issues,” William Martin, Communications Director to the Vice President, said in a statement.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Remembering Super Jay Johnson
-
Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’
-
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)
-
CareSource Adopt a Classroom
-
John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist
-
Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection
-
Contact 106.7 WTLC
-
Karen Vaughn - 106.7 WTLC