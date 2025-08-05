Listen Live
Eminem Drops New Sneak Peek Clip of ‘STANS’ Documentary

Published on August 5, 2025

A new clip has been released from the upcoming Eminem-produced documentary, STANS, offering a deep dive into the world of superfandom inspired by the rapper’s iconic song. The sneak peek showcases Eminem’s writing process and creative tools, providing insight into his career through the eyes of devoted fans. Directed by Steven Leckart, the film features real-life fans sharing personal stories and connections to Eminem’s lyrics, along with rare archival footage and interviews. STANS will have a limited theatrical release starting on August 7, accompanied by an official soundtrack featuring unreleased material. Tickets are available for global screenings, including at AMC Theatres in the US.

Source: https://hypebeast.com/2025/8/eminem-stans-documentary-sneak-peak-clip-release-info

