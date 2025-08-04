Listen Live
Paris Jackson Accuses Lawyers of Mismanaging Funds

Paris Jackson Accuses Lawyers of Skimming Money from MJ’s Estate

Published on August 4, 2025

Paris Jackson Accuses Lawyers of Skimming Money from MJ’s Estate

Paris Jackson has accused a group of high-powered attorneys of exploiting her late father Michael Jackson’s estate by skimming money. She demanded a judge intervene in her fight with the executors of the estate over fees they requested to be paid. Paris expressed concerns about the executors’ delay in seeking court approval for fees and alleged that they made non-contractual payments to themselves. She proposed appointing a third executor to supervise the estate’s finances independently. The estate’s lawyer defended the executors’ business judgment and dismissed Paris’ claims as baseless and defamatory.

