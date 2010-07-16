It’s Summer Camp For Malia Obama

according to eurweb.com

With fresh new braces on her teeth, First Daughter Malia Obama will head to sleepover summer camp for the first time in her preteen life.

Pops broke the news to NBC on Thursday, stating his 12-year-old’s time away will put a crimp in the family’s summer vacation plans.

“We’re going to be trying to figure out where we’re going to be able to take some time over the course of the summer,” said President Obama. “But a month of it’s going to be taken up with Malia going away for camp, which she’s never done before.”

There’s no word where the eldest of Obama’s two daughters – and her Secret Service detail – are heading, or when her camp experience will begin.

Meanwhile, the president brought up Malia’s new braces during a speech in Kansas City last week, saying he was glad for the hardware because his girl was starting to look “too old.”

“I don’t have teenagers yet Malia just turned 12,” Obama told the crowd during a campaign speech for Robin Carnahan. “She’s my baby. Even though she’s 5’9″ now she’s still my baby. And she just got braces which is good because you know she looks like a kid. She was getting you know she was starting to look too old.”

The president stopped himself and then added, “But, I digress,” and got back to his speech.

Watch Video Below:

