Thousands come out to Downtown Indy’s second annual ‘Fourth Fest’

Published on July 5, 2024

downtown indy 4th fest fireworks to be at downtown indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers showed up despite the rain Thursday evening to celebrate Independence Day across central Indiana, including at one of the biggest events, Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest.

Indy’s downtown fireworks have been a major display for years, but this is only the second annual Fourth Fest.

The event aims to bring Hoosiers together with an extended street festival and firework show on St. Clair Street and American Legion Mall.

“Fourth of July is a chance to celebrate our freedom, it’s a wonder wonderful thing to do,” said James Hipskind, who attended the Fest for the first time.

“It’s a time for the family to come out and just have a good time today, it’s a holiday,” added Steve Garner, another fest goer.

The annual Fest brought around 23,000 people together last year, with thousands turning out this year as well.

