Listen Live
Local

Indy Man Charged After Fishers Taco Bell Robbery and Chase

In an interview with police, Nance confessed to the robbery, auto theft, and firing a shot.

Published on June 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Fishers Taco Bell Robbery

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

FISHERS, IND –An Indianapolis man is facing several charges after police say he robbed a Taco Bell drive-thru early Sunday morning and led police on a car chase before firing his gun. Police arrested Fredrick Nance with the help of a police K9 after he led them on a short foot chase.
Around 1:30 a.m., Fishers Police received a call reporting that three men went to the drive-thru window and demanded cash at gunpoint. One of the men, identified as Fredrick Nance, stole a car from an employee and drove southeast on Allisonville Road.

Officers responding to the robbery call located Nance driving the stolen blue Dodge Challenger. During the chase, Nance fired his gun once. In an interview with police, Nance confessed to the robbery, auto theft, and firing a shot. He is being held on 12 preliminary charges.
Nance had several pieces of evidence belonging to the victims. A handgun used in the crime was found near where Nance was taken into custody. The handgun, a Glock, had a machinegun conversion device attached.

The post Indy Man Charged After Fishers Taco Bell Robbery and Chase appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indy Man Charged After Fishers Taco Bell Robbery and Chase  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLC

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

downtown indy 4th fest fireworks to be at downtown indianapolis

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See TAMIA / JOE !

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close