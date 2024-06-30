ISP: Submerged Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Mauckport Man

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say that on Friday, June 28th the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to report of a submerged vehicle in the Ohio River near the Mauckport boat ramp.

Both local and State Police responded to the scene, finding an F-150 pickup partially submerged. The driver of the F-150, James Schuppert, 61, was still in his vehicle. A scuba diver Trooper would assist in rescuing Schuppert and his vehicle.

Police recognized that Schuppert had active warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and charged with:

Manufacturing Methamphetamine – Level 4 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

He was transported to the Harrison County Jail.

