Niecy Nash’s Newest Role Is Video Vixen

Niecy Nash is living out her dreams on the music video scene – and looking space-age sexy while doing it. The Emmy winner is starring in a new music video released on May 8 by Meghan Trainor for “To The Moon.”

“Listen up, Space Babes. The boss is here, and I am going to get you ready for this mission,” Niecy tells Meghan and her dancers in the video.

Niecy Nash’s video style is out of this world.

Niecy plays a hilariously “haute” astronaut trainer tasked with whipping Meghan and her crew into shape for their lunar voyage. She makes a grand entrance in the video, appearing in a sexy, red, latex body dress that looks poured on her every curve.

Her red liquid gown featured a corset bodice, a halter-style top and gold details. Styled by Ashley Sean Thomas, Niecey accessorizes her sexy video look with red, leather, opera-style, slouchy gloves, stacked platforms, and an exaggerated black disc fascinator “orbiting” to the side.

“Listennnnnn I FINALLY got to live my dream of being a video vixen! The way my team was pumping me up I love you To The Moon,” the 54-year-old writes to fans on Instagram.

Her hair by Ray Christopher and makeup by Mila Thomas are also out of this world. We love Niecy’s dramatic white and black eyeliner and eyelid beauty look. Her wavy extensions are exquisite, sending us into another glamour galaxy.

See close-up shots of Niecy’s beauty look below.

Niecy is in her acting bag – and we love this for the Emmy winner.

Throughout the “To The Moon” video, Niecy shows her skill, fresh personality on screen and versatility. She also hits a few steps and dance moves.

Niecy’s newest video role – and dance break – comes amid a busy season for the Claws star. She is currently filming for Ryan Murphy’s new FX series, Grotesquerie, in which she shows her versatility again in the horror genre.

See Niecy’s recent post on working with NFL star Travis Kelce on the project. Keep shining, Sis!

