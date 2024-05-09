Travis Scott and Live Nation have reportedly settled a majority of the wrongful death lawsuits brought against them in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. Out of 10 wrongful death lawsuits to emerge after the incident, one case went to trial this week.

As reported by the Associated Press, the bulk of the wrongful death lawsuits have been settled including the case of Madison Dubiski, 23, a Houston native who was one of the people killed in the tragic incident. Although the Dubisiki matter was set to go to trial this past Tuesday (May 7), that case was also settled.

“Mr. Scott is grateful that a resolution has been reached without the need for a trial,” Ted Anastasiou, a representative for the rapper, offered in a statment. “The confidential agreement will honor Madison Dubiski’s legacy and promote improvements for concert safety.”

The last open lawsuit is from the family of Ezra Blount, 9, who was the youngest person to lose their life at Astroworld. The judge overseeing the matter said that if the family doesn’t settle, this may be the next trial instead of the several injury cases brought against the defendants. ‘

Neal Manne, an attorney for Live Nation, said that around 2,400 injury cases are still pending. Over 4,000 plaintiffs filed hundreds of lawsuits after the conclusion of the concert.

After an investigation into the Astroworld tragedy was conducted, a grand jury did not indict Travis Scott along with five other individuals.

—

Photo: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Travis Scott, Live Nation Settle Majority Of Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuits was originally published on hiphopwired.com