Man Found Dead In Fire At Carmel Strip Mall

Published on May 9, 2024

Carmel Strip Mall fire

Source: Tim Griffin/Carmel Fire PIO / other

CARMEL, Ind. — A person was found dead after firefighters put out a fire at a strip mall in Carmel early Thursday morning.

The call was originally for a welfare check by Carmel Police to an area near 96th Street and Michigan Road. When they arrived they found a woman lying in the street outside the burning strip mall who had been badly burned.

Firefighters were called and got the fire put out. That’s when they went inside the strip mall and found a man dead.

Firefighters believe the fire may have started in the kitchen of a cafe in the strip mall.

