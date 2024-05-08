Listen Live
Local

Exhibition of British Sculptor’s Works This Summer in Indy

Published on May 8, 2024

Indianapolis canal walk looking into downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Source: (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – If you are looking for something new to do this summer, consider heading to the Circle City to see sculptures crafted by a British artist.

Long-Sharp Gallery announced that it will be showing some of Patrick Hurst’s metalworks to the public, starting on June 7th.  “A Sculpture Mirrors Reality” will feature eight of his sculptures.

Indy will be one stop on the first-ever U.S. solo exhibition tour of Hurst’s art.  As for what his pieces communicate, Cassie Beadle with London’s Cob Gallery says, “Hurst urges us to question the universalities of human experience.”

Learn more about the exhibition here.  Learn more about Patrick Hurst here.

Event Details:

Where – 1 North Illinois Street, Suite A

When – June 7th, 2024

Time – 6:30 to 9 p.m.

