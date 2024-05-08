Listen Live
Local

ISP: Stolen Pickup Truck Used in ATM Theft

Published on May 8, 2024

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

JASPER, Ind. – State Police are investigating after an ATM was robbed early Wednesday morning, and they now think this might be connected to another theft from September.

Around 3 a.m., the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office learned that an ATM had been pulled from its pedestal.  Officers believe a pickup truck stolen from Dubois County was used to move it.

Once the machine was off its pedestal, the suspects – who have not yet been identified – apparently broke into it for the cash.  They then rode away in a different vehicle.

State Police say this crime is very similar to another ATM theft that happened in Saint Meinrad last year.  Saint Meinrad is also in Spencer County.

If you know anything about this, please call the State Police Jasper Post at 812-482-1441.

