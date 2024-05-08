Some Systems Interrupted At Ascension St. Vincent

INDIANAPOLIS–Some technology systems were interrupted at Ascension St. Vincent on Wednesday.

The staff at Ascension is trying to figure what caused the issues. An Ascension St. Vincent spokesperson says they are aware of the issue and trying to resolve it.

Statement from the Spokesperson

“On Wednesday, May 8, we detected unusual activity on select technology network systems, which we now believe is due to a cyber security event. At this time we continue to investigate the situation. We responded immediately, initiated our investigation and activated our remediation efforts. Access to some systems have been interrupted as this process continues.

Our care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible. There has been a disruption to clinical operations, and we continue to assess the impact and duration of the disruption.

We have engaged Mandiant, a third party expert, to assist in the investigation and remediation process, and we have notified the appropriate authorities. Together, we are working to fully investigate what information, if any, may have been affected by the situation. Should we determine that any sensitive information was affected, we will notify and support those individuals in accordance with all relevant regulatory and legal guidelines.

Out of an abundance of caution we are recommending that business partners temporarily suspend the connection to the Ascension environment. We will inform partners when it is appropriate to reconnect into our environment.

This is an ongoing situation and we will provide updates as we learn more.”

