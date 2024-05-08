Listen Live
Local

Some School Districts Pass Referenda, One Overwhelmingly Fails

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Early Voting Sites in Marion County

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — There were several school referenda on the primary ballot Tuesday.

In Indianapolis, Pike Township voters decided to approve a slight tax increase to help invest more in the district. The increase will be about 24 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

In total, the district expects to take in roughly $116 million from the referendum. The money will go towards efforts to curb learning losses from COVID and to bolster teacher salaries.

Voters within the Brown County Schoo Corp and Fremont Community School passed similar referenda.

As for Blue River Valley Schools in Henry County, voters overwhelmingly rejected a referendum that would have increased property taxes by 19 cents per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Blue River Valley had hoped to take in around $2 million over eight years to help increase teacher pay. 83% of voters rejected the referendum.

 

The post Some School Districts Pass Referenda, One Overwhelmingly Fails appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Some School Districts Pass Referenda, One Overwhelmingly Fails  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

exhale youtube thumbnail for Karen Vaughn Podcast
Local

Exhale Podcast Episode 7 | Letting Go and Asking for Help

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close