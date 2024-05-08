Listen Live
Local

Recent Gas Cycle Brings Price of Gas Up 20 Cents on Average

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station

Source: (Photo: stefanamer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices cycled recently in Indianapolis, going up around 20 cents a gallon. The average for a gallon of gas in the capital is now at $3.63, which is up from $3.46 last week.

Prior to this most recent cycle gas had been on the decline since mid-April. Gas Buddy’s Patrick Ge Haan says that there is good news that comes with the bad news of the price cycle. “The increase that we are seeing here in the last couple of days is actually about a nickel lower than where we saw prices go last time they cycled.” said De Haan.

Related Stories

De Haan also said that folks who can afford to may want to hold off on filling up the tank for a little while as prices should start to inch down again in the coming days.

He explained that cycles in gas pricing occur when gas stations will let the cost of a gallon go too low for too long. “The preceding decline of gas prices from $3.74 to $3.35 is a tremendous drop of 40 cents a gallon. So stations are going up to a point where they are profitable again after lowering too much.”

De Haan said this cycle happens every couple of weeks where prices will go up in one day and then inch down in the following weeks. He mentions the fact that this most recent jump was five cents less than the previous raise in prices would indicate that the market and prices have peaked.

The post Recent Gas Cycle Brings Price of Gas Up 20 Cents on Average appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Recent Gas Cycle Brings Price of Gas Up 20 Cents on Average  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

exhale youtube thumbnail for Karen Vaughn Podcast
Local

Exhale Podcast Episode 7 | Letting Go and Asking for Help

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close