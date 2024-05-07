Listen Live
Local

One Firefighter Hurt, 15 People Displaced in Tuesday Fire

Published on May 7, 2024

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter is hurt, and three families have to find a new home for the time being, after multiple apartments were damaged by arson early Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, four units on Cedarstone Court were impacted by the blaze, which started around 2:45 a.m. in a carport. Firefighters believe it was started intentionally.

Thankfully, no residents were seriously hurt. A Lawrence firefighter did go the hospital with a “slight injury,” though specific details were not provided.

IFD is now working with the Red Cross to help those who have been displaced, including three adults and 12 kids.

If you know anything about this, please call the Indiana Arson Hotline, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Indiana Arson Hotline

1-800-382-4628

Crime Stoppers

317-262-8477

Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

