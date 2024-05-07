INDIANAPOLIS — A person of interest has been detained in connection to a shooting near the intersection of West 79th Street and Harcourt Road Tuesday afternoon on Indianapolis’ north side.
Officers arrived and located a person with gunshot wounds. The person died from their injuries, IMPD confirmed.
IMPD officers on the scene of the homicide investigation had traffic backed up for several hours.
The post Shooting Claims Life on Indy’s North Side Tuesday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
