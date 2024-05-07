Listen Live
Local

Shooting Claims Life on Indy’s North Side Tuesday

Shooting claims a life on Indy's North Side Tuesday

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

An Indianapolis Police Car, sits in Monument Circle, in Indianapolis, Indiana on SEPTEMBER 30, 2012. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)


INDIANAPOLIS — A person of interest has been detained in connection to a shooting near the intersection of West 79th Street and Harcourt Road Tuesday afternoon on Indianapolis’ north side.

Officers arrived and located a person with gunshot wounds. The person died from their injuries, IMPD confirmed.

IMPD officers on the scene of the homicide investigation had traffic backed up for several hours.

 

The post Shooting Claims Life on Indy’s North Side Tuesday appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Shooting Claims Life on Indy’s North Side Tuesday  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close