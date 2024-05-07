Ciara Is Basking In Her ‘Soft Girl Era’ As A Mother

Ciara is basking in the glow of her “soft girl era.”

On May 7, the singer and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a photo of herself enjoying motherhood with her infant daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, born in December. Donning a curly fro, soft gold eyeshadow, a silver double-plated chain, and black eyeliner, the singer looked content as she breastfed her adorable daughter.

She completed her relaxed, casual look with natural lip gloss and a white tank top.

In the caption, the “1,2, Step” artist reminded women that “Motherhood can be your soft girl era too,” drawing upon a widespread cultural trend embraced by women globally that encourages them to set aside the “boss girl” persona and embrace the potency of their femininity, kindness, leisure, and relaxation.

Fans in the comments section applauded Ciara’s crucial message. Singer Melanie Fiona penned, “Motherhood SHOULD always be our soft girl era!!!!!! We just need the world to catch up.”

Another fan noted that women should prioritize finding “the right partner” to help them live the soft girl life to the fullest.

A third netizen on Instagram chimed in, “As a long-time fan, it really touches my heart to see your dreams of having a big family come into fruition! I hope one day you write your story because I know it will inspire so many. Also, we need the tips on manifesting included.”

Ciara is spot-on with her message.

Mothers should embrace the “soft girl” lifestyle as it promotes values such as gentleness, kindness, and self-care, which are essential for their well-being and that of their families. Embracing the trend can provide a sense of balance and promote relaxation amid the demands of motherhood.

Additionally, the soft girl aesthetic encourages mothers to prioritize their own needs and take time for self-care, fostering a positive mindset and overall emotional well-being, reminding them to recharge and pour back into themselves constantly.

We love to see Ciara having a ball in her soft girl era.

DON’T MISS…

Celebrities Are Obsessed With The Glossy, Wet Hair Trend, And So Are We: See Naomi Campbell, Ciara, Ashanti, And More

Ciara Says Playing Nettie Was One Of Her ‘Proudest Accomplishments’ Of 2023

Ciara Is Basking In Her ‘Soft Girl Era’ As A Mother was originally published on hellobeautiful.com