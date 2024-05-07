Macklemore Releases “Hind’s Hall,” Profits Going To Palestinian Relief Efforts

Macklemore released a song supporting the collegiate protests decrying the war in Gaza, with proceeds going to relief efforts.

On Monday night (May 6), Macklemore surprised the public with the release of “Hind’s Hall”, a new single inspired by the protests taking place on college campuses nationwide in solidarity with the Palestinian people and decrying the raging war in Gaza. The name of the song comes from the Hamilton Hall building at Columbia University in New York City which was occupied by student protesters and renamed “Hind’s Hall” in tribute to Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed during an attack by Israeli Defense Forces earlier this year.

The artist shared it on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Once it’s up on streaming, all proceeds going to UNRWA.” UNRWA is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. In the video, Macklemore calls out those aiding the ongoing attacks by the IDF as footage of law enforcement officers clearing out campus encampments plays: “Block the barricade until Palestine is free/ When I was seven, I learnt a lesson from [Ice Cube and Eazy-E/ What was it again? Oh yeah, f—- the police.” He even chimed in on the current Kendrick Lamar/Drake battle in chiding other artists for their silence on the matter: The music industry’s quiet, complicit in their platform of silence/What happened to the artist, what do you got to say?/ If I was on a label you could drop me today/ And be fine with it ’cause the heart fed my page/ I want a ceasefire, fuck a response from Drake.”

The 40-year-old has been active in the protests denouncing the actions of the Israeli government and military since the conflict with Hamas began on October 7, 2023. Macklemore took part in a pro-Palestine rally last December, and explained his position on social media: When I say ‘Free Palestine,’ it’s not against anyone,” he began. “It actually means we should protect everyone. It means equality for all. Respect, peace, and love. It means the right to exist, regardless of what sector you’re from.

Macklemore Releases “Hind’s Hall,” Profits Going To Palestinian Relief Efforts was originally published on hiphopwired.com