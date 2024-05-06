Listen Live
Police: Man Stabbed to Death in Edinburgh

Published on May 6, 2024

EDINBURGH, Ind.–A man was stabbed to death in Edinburgh early Monday morning.

The Edinburgh Police Department says they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6400 block of East State Road 252 shortly before 12:30 am. That’s near U.S. 31.

They found the man who had been stabbed. Medics tried to save him, but he died shortly after they arrived.

The man who died has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Gene Adair. Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt says Adair’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Officers detained a person of interest. The department is working with the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office to determine charges in the case.

The post Police: Man Stabbed to Death in Edinburgh appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

