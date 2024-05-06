Listen Live
Horizon House Hosting “Undy” 500 Donation Drive

Published on May 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Horizon House, a non-profit specializing in helping the homeless, announced on Monday that they would be holding a donation drive during race month.

The organization is calling their donation drive the “Undy 500” as they are seeking underwear to support those in need in the Indianapolis area.

Underwear is a high-need item for our neighbors,” said Teresa D. Wessel, Horizon House Executive Director. “It’s almost impossible to have too much. When neighbors who are experiencing homelessness make a request for underwear, we don’t want to turn them away. The need is great and we aim each day to serve our most vulnerable with dignity, respect and the basics of necessities.”

While Horizon House is focusing on underwear during the month of May they will be accepting other donations as well. Folks wishing to contribute prior to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, can drop off donations off at their designated “pit-stop” on 1033 East Washington St.

If you are unable to donate in person, Horizon House also has an Amazon wishlist with essential items listed.

