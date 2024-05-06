Listen Live
16-Year-Old, Already Wanted on Warrants, Charged in Sunday Carjacking

Published on May 6, 2024

Indy Teen Carjacking

Source: Indianapolis Metro Police / IMPD Social Media

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager has been charged in a Sunday evening carjacking on the northside of Indianapolis.

It was around 7 o’clock when Indianapolis Metro Police were called to Central Avenue. Two people said two teenage boys approach their car and asked for a ride. Once the boys got inside of the car, they apparently pulled out guns and demanded the car, wallets, and phones.

However, it wasn’t long after that that police tracked the stolen car and tried to pull it over near 30th and Illinois streets, but the teenagers refused to pull over. This is less than a mile from the carjacking.

The teenagers crashed the car near a gas station. One teenager managed to run away, but the other, who is 16, was caught.

The 16-year-old also has two warrants out of Marion County for armed robbery and dangerous possession of a firearm.

If you know anything, you can call Detective Jordan Agresta at the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475.

The post 16-Year-Old, Already Wanted on Warrants, Charged in Sunday Carjacking appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

