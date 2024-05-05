Listen Live
Local

Person Found Dead on Indy’s South Side

Published on May 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Shooting on South Side

Source: WISH-TV 

INDIANAPOLIS—A person was found dead on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

IMPD says a person was found with injuries “consistent with gunshot wounds” in the 1400 block of Illinois Street just after 9 pm. That’s in a residential area southwest of the intersection of South Meridian Street and Arizona Street.

Medics arrived and pronounced that person dead at the scene.

OTHER SHOOTINGS IN INDIANAPOLIS

A shooting was also reported on 4400 Jamestown Court. The victim is seriously injured. IMPD says someone has been detained.

One person walked into Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person is in stable condition.

A person also walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person is in critical condition.

Shots were also fired on N. Hamilton Avenue. One person got hit with a graze wound. That person declined medical attention at the scene.

 

 

The post Person Found Dead on Indy’s South Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Person Found Dead on Indy’s South Side  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Local

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

Local

19-year-old Arrested for Northwest Side Murder

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

exhale youtube thumbnail for Karen Vaughn Podcast
Local

Exhale Podcast Episode 7 | Letting Go and Asking for Help

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close