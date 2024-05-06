Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Shonda Rhimes Serves A Taste Of Bridgerton Tea

Published on May 6, 2024

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Shonda Rhimes Serves A Taste Of Bridgerton Tea

As May approaches, anticipation for the return of “Bridgerton” intensifies. With just 10 days until the release of season 3, fans are eager for exclusive insights. In a recent interview, producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes tantalized viewers with a sneak peek into her thoughts on the upcoming season and what excites her the most. As expectations soar, Rhimes’ revelations only add to the excitement surrounding the beloved series’ highly-anticipated return.

How Slutty Vegan Owner Pinky Cole Pulls An Oprah

Pinky Cole Hayes, the visionary behind Slutty Vegan, underscores the value of community support, particularly within the HBCU network. In a monumental gesture, she surprised the entire graduating class of 2024 at Savannah State University, providing them with a life-changing gift of $8 million in entrepreneurial resources. Her commitment to empowering melanin-rich communities is both inspiring and impactful.

Wendy William – Put Some Respect On Her Name

Mark Ford and Erica Hanson, the creators behind the ‘Where’s Wendy Williams’ docuseries, teased upcoming revelations in a recent interview, backed by Wendy’s family. Despite fan criticism for its raw portrayal of Wendy’s struggles, producers assure there’s more to uncover, suggesting Wendy’s journey is ongoing. Observing Wendy’s story unfold, many feel she deserves privacy and tranquility after enduring significant hardships. Isn’t it time that we let Wendy live in peace and stay out of her business?

 

Close