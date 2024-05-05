Listen Live
Glenbrook Mall Shooting in Fort Wayne Leaves 2 Injured, Shooter at Large

Published on May 5, 2024

FORT WAYNE — Two people are hurt, 1 is arrested, and another is at large after a shooting at the Glenbrook Square Mall in Fort Wayne on Saturday according to FWPD.

Only one of the injured parties was shot, they are believed to be in non-life-threatening condition. The other is reported to have fractured a bone during a fight that broke out. They are also in stable condition.

Police arrested one of two men who had a gun during the shooting, which broke out around 2:40 p.m. Brandon Key Jr., was taken into custody and charged with criminal recklessness and intimidation. The other male who fired shot remains at large.

This is the third shooting at the Glenbrook Square Mall in the last 12 months, with incidents reported on July 8th and September 1st of 2023.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.

