IMPD Calls Off Search for Missing Two Year Old

Published on May 5, 2024

Photo of Anna Mandanda Provided by IMPD

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD say 2-year-old Anna Mandanda was missing around 3 p.m. on Saturday. She had last been seen around Governors Point Blvd. on the south side of the city, just outside the beltway.

Shortly after around, 10 p.m. IMPD called off the search in an update on Facebook, they say a female toddler had been found dead in a pond near where she went missing. They are waiting for the Marion County Coroner’s Office to make the official identification.

Investigators still don’t know how Mandanda went missing and are asking anyone in the area who may have ring doorbell or security camera footage to check their recordings between 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have any information, please contact IMPD Missing Persons at 317-327-6160.

