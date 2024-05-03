Listen Live
Local

LISTEN: ACLU of Indiana Files Lawsuit Against IU, Claims Violations of First Amendment Rights

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Dozens of people are arrested by the Indiana State Police...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The ACLU of Indiana is suing Indiana University over the pro-Palestine protests.

In a statement Friday, the ACLU says IU has violated the rights of people who chose to participate in the pro-Palestine protests, and that the one-year ban from campus is a violation of First Amendment rights.

“Since 1969, Dunn Meadow has been a public forum, a place for people to engage in First Amendment expression,” the ACLU explains, “IU cannot preemptively ban people from engaging in this protected expression by prohibiting them from entering Dunn Meadow for a year or more.”

IU changed its encampment policy less than a day before the pro-Palestine protests began over a week ago. Hundreds of students, staff, and other community members are still gathered at Dunn Meadow. A few dozen people have been arrested, and Indiana State Police have kept a presence at some points, including sniper-capable officers on top of one of the buildings.

Protesters want Indiana University, like many other colleges across the nation, to cut ties with Israeli-backed companies.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter claims to have heard deaths threats towards Jewish people from the IU protesters, but several protest leaders have disputed that claim.

“The right to protest is a central pillar of the First Amendment – a value that has shaped this country since its founding, and one that we will always defend,” said the ACLU.

The protesters have also called for the resignation of IU President Pam Whitten.

The post LISTEN: ACLU of Indiana Files Lawsuit Against IU, Claims Violations of First Amendment Rights appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

LISTEN: ACLU of Indiana Files Lawsuit Against IU, Claims Violations of First Amendment Rights  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Recording Artists

Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close