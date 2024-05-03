Listen Live
Local

ISP: Aurora Woman Arrested for Battery on a Child

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind.–A woman from Aurora was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of battery on a child resulting in bodily injury.

State Police say Amy Katenbrink was transported to the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center. Her initial court appearance is pending.

Police started investigating Katenbrink in March and found that a child had “visible injuries.” They believe those injuries were the result of Katenbrink’s actions.

Katenbrink was arrested at her home. She is 50 years old.

Police did not say if the child was related to Katenbrink. They only said the child was a “juvenile.”

Battery on a child with bodily injury is a level 5 felony. A conviction for a level 5 felony can result in a prison sentence ranging from one to six years, with an advisory sentence of three years. The maximum fine for a Level 5 felony is $10,000.

The post ISP: Aurora Woman Arrested for Battery on a Child appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

ISP: Aurora Woman Arrested for Battery on a Child  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Recording Artists

Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close