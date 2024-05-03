SALEM, Ind. –The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is trying to find a boy in Indiana who has been missing for more than a year.
They say they could use your help in trying to find 17-year-old Samuel Rios. Rios was 16 when he went missing from his home in Salem on April 10, 2023.
Officers believe he may still be near his hometown, but they say he could also be in Indianapolis, New Pekin, or Chicago. Rios is described as a 5’7” boy with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know anything about this, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Salem Police, or 911.
Contact Information:
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children – 1-800-843-5678
Salem Police Department – 1-812-883-5100
The post Police Need Help Finding Missing Salem Teenager appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Police Need Help Finding Missing Salem Teenager was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle
-
R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host
-
Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side
-
Honoring Jerry Wade: A Celebration of Love and Legacy
-
‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests
-
July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40