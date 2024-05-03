Willow Smith Is Bold, Blossoming And Beautiful On The May Cover Of ‘Allure’

Willow Smith graces the cover of Allure’s May issue as a blossoming Black woman artist coming into her own style, music and aesthetic. With bursts of bold red makeup, designer outfits, sculpted hair designs, and haute poses that would put some supermodels to shame, Willow is re-introducing herself in a major way.

Excuse us, Miss Smith. Give us a moment to gather ourselves.

RELATED: We’re Living Our Best Lives Through Willow Smith (And Her Abs) At Paris Fashion Week

Inspired by Ella Fitzgerald, Willow Smith leans into jazz.

Willow’s new eye-catching cover and editorial radiates confidence and artistic exploration, perfectly mirroring the spirit of her latest album, empathogen. The 12-song compilation is out today, May 3.

A departure from the artist’s previous sounds, empathogen is jazz-forward. Willow tells Allure that the album is inspired by Ella Fitzgerald, Sara Vaughn and Chet Baker.

The 23-year-old says, “I just grew up a little bit, and I really am starting to figure out what kind of musician I really want to be.”

She continues, “I’m settling into more of who I am. And that doesn’t mean that screaming and shredding on the guitar is not who I am because it is, but I’m going a little bit deeper. It’s about being a well-rounded musician more than anything for me and not being pigeonholed into any specific genre.”

Willow gives us fashion icon vibes – and we are here for it.

Amid music exploration and growth also comes the same in fashion, beauty and identity. These emerging characteristics are exemplified in Willow’s shots captured by Zhong Lin.

Celebrity favorite Shiona Turini helps guide the young artist’s trend transformation through a spectrum of designer slays. In various poses, Willow rocks the audacious rebellion of Bad Binch TongTong, the ethereal grace of Issey Miyake, the standout energy of Acne and the futuristic elegance of Iris van Herpen.

Willow is a style chameleon who is not afraid to take risks or push the fashion envelope. We swoon!

Willow’s artistry extends beyond clothing. Vernon François’ avant-garde hairstyles and Raoul Alejandre’s makeup artistry add another layer of depth and intrigue to her images. Her hair is braided and stacked to perfection, and her makeup demands attention.

Willow Smith is bold, blossoming, beautiful and Black.

Willow’s beauty looks reflect her proud identity and cultural background as a Black woman artist. During her interview, she also discusses the importance of culture, race and privilege.

Willow says, “There have been some experiences where I went into a place that I have worked in the past, and my picture could even be up on the wall, and they treat me like, ‘This is a little bit out of your price range’ or ‘You don’t really belong here. Being Black in America, even with privilege, which I’m never going to deny that I have, you’re still Black. And I love being Black. People would look at me and [say], ‘Okay, well, her parents are this and this and that, but she still is like me. She still has brown skin.’ And we all know that that doesn’t exempt you from anything, and that’s a place of connection.”

Willow connects with readers and fans in multiple ways with this spread. From her candid conversations about culture, growing up in the spotlight and music, to her admissions to loving puppies, meditating and fighting for reproductive rights, Willow Smith is bold, beautiful and blossoming.

Read more about Allure’s May cover girl here.

RELATED

Willow Smith Is All Grown Up At BET’s “Black Girls Rock!”

Willow Smith Proves She’s All Grown Up In The July Issue Of Nylon Magazine

Willow Smith Is Bold, Blossoming And Beautiful On The May Cover Of ‘Allure’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com