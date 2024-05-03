Listen Live
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vice President Kamala Harris On What The Country Needs

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)

Source: Radio One Digital / Urban One

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Vice President Kamala Harris On What The Country Needs

Vice President Kamala Harris recently offered insights in an interview regarding the pressing needs of the country and the impact of effective leadership. Emphasizing the importance of listening and kindness, Harris underscored the necessity of allowing all voices to be heard. In her view, fostering a culture of empathy and understanding is paramount for addressing the challenges facing the nation. Harris’s remarks signal a call for compassionate leadership that prioritizes inclusivity and respect for diverse perspectives. As the country navigates complex issues, Harris’s message resonates as a reminder of the power of empathy in shaping a brighter future. By championing principles of empathy and kindness, Harris aims to cultivate a more united and resilient nation where every voice is valued and heard.

Tyra Banks Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Living On The Edge

Tyra Banks, renowned model and entrepreneur, rang in her fiftieth birthday with flair, embracing the occasion by venturing into uncharted territory. Surrounded by an intimate circle of friends and family at an opulent gathering, Banks seized the moment to break free from her comfort zone. As she toasted to her milestone age and newfound sense of liberation, the celebration radiated with joy and vibrancy. Banks’s bold step symbolized a departure from the ordinary and a spirited embrace of new experiences. Her birthday festivities served as a testament to the power of embracing change and embracing life’s adventures. Amidst the laughter and camaraderie, Banks basked in the warmth of celebration, marking this momentous occasion with memories to cherish for years to come.

Serena Williams Doesn’t Want To Be Famous

Renowned tennis champion Serena Williams is transitioning into a new chapter of her life, taking on the role of an entrepreneur while prioritizing a low-key lifestyle for the sake of her daughter. As she navigates the demands of her thriving career, Serena’s primary focus has shifted towards fostering a sense of normalcy and balance within her family dynamic. With a deep desire for her daughter to experience a childhood filled with stability and routine, Serena is committed to creating a nurturing environment where both work and play harmonize seamlessly. By embracing this new perspective, Serena exemplifies the importance of finding equilibrium in life’s ever-changing landscape, proving that success is not just measured by accolades on the court, but also by the depth of love and connection within her family.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

‘What’s Happening Now Cannot Continue’: ISP Superintendent on IU Protests

Local

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Recording Artists

Exclusive Interview with R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Photos from Jerry Wades Celebration of Life on Monument Circle 85 items
Local

RECAP: Jerry Wade Celebration On Monument Circle

BUILD Series Presents Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe Discussing Their New OWN Series 'Queen Sugar' 25 items
Photos

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close